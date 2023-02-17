Woman, lover charged with murdering husband

SHAH ALAM: A woman and an Indian national man were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of her husband two years ago.

Lachhami Devi, 23, also an Indian national, and Varun Kumar, 30, were jointly charged with murdering Arshdeep Singh, 25, also an Indian national, in an old folks home in Subang Hill, Subang Jaya at 1.30 am, on Oct 31, 2021.

No pleas were recorded before Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman because murder cases are under the purview of the High Court.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Iman Ahmad Sapian prosecuted, while lawyer Dr Pritam Singh Doal represented Varun. Lachhami was unrepresented.

The court fixed April 14 for mention.

It was reported that the case was brought to light after a male Indian national confessed to killing his countryman in May and burying the body behind a bungalow used as an old folks’ home, in Subang Jaya. - Bernama