Woman makes false claims to get flood relief aid

KUANTAN: A woman was found to have made a false claim to get flood relief aid from non-governmental organisations and volunteers in Mentakab, Temerloh recently.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 33-year-old woman was alleged to have made an application to receive assistance from an NGO at a relief centre in Temerloh on Dec 29.

“The suspect duped the NGO by claiming that she was a single mother of three who had been affected by floods but did not receive any aid.

“This has prompted the NGO to give her some financial assistance as well as food supplies, blankets, pillows and electrical equipment such as a table fan, a blencder and a rice cooker worth RM700,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said however, the NGO had received complaints from the public saying that the woman was not a flood victim and the address she provided in her application was not hers.

Mohd Wazir said a check by one of the NGO members found that the woman had also applied for assistance from other NGOs and volunteers, prompting the complainant to lodge a police report.

He said preliminary investigations found that the suspect had provided a vacant house address and the village head had also confirmed that the woman was not a flood victim.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama