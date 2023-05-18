Woman masquerading as immigration agent nabbed after making millions

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman suspected to have raked in millions by offering illegal immigration services to foreigners and employers was arrested at a condominium in Taman Melati Utama in Setapak here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Syamsul Badrin Mohshin said the 48-year-old suspect’s year-old operation was busted when they raided the house at 11 am in Ops Serkap.

He said she charged her “clients” RM2,500 each for Labour Recalibration (RTK) registrations and RM8,000 for Temporary Work Visit Pass (PLKS) renewals although the department had never appointed any party to do such work.

“We conducted intelligence and surveillance operations for a month after an employer made a report on the activities of the woman.

“Our investigation found that she conducted her scheme with the help of a friend believed to be a Bangladeshi and collected millions from her customers,” he told a press conference at the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) here today.

He said three foreign men aged 42 to 48 were also arrested during the raid for dealing with the woman.

“We seized, among other things, 314 Bangladeshi passports, a computer, mobile phones, 17 CIDB cards and RM61,550 in cash,” he said.

Syamsul Badrin said his officers also raided the woman’s office in Taman Sri Rampai, Setapak at about 12.20 pm on the day of her arrest.

They seized 53 Bangladeshi passports, 198 CIDB cards, seven payment record books, eight company files and three company licences from the office.

He said the woman and the three men have been detained for investigations under the Passport Act 1959/63. - Bernama