Woman nabbed for driving against traffic

KULAI: Police arrested a woman for dangerous driving after she was caught on video allegedly driving against traffic yesterday.

Kulai District Police Chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the 35-year-old woman was arrested at 1pm at an apartment around Kangkar Pulai, Johor Bahru yesterday.

She was then taken to the Kulai District Police Headquarters for further action.

“A white Perodua Myvi type car was also seized for further investigation,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama