KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a woman believed to have abused her nine-year-old stepdaughter in an apartment at the Sri Aman People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Jinjang here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said the woman was arrested following a police report over a 16-minute video clip that was viral on social media recently.

He said in the video clip, the woman was seen using a device believed to be a pen while giving a warning and scolding the girl.

“The victim was rescued by police and taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further examination and treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

Rusdi said the 22-year-old woman was detained by the Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) of the Criminal Investigation Department, the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters and statements from family members of the victim were also taken to assist the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama