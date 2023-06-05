Woman nabbed over TikTok video against Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a woman, 34, for allegedly uploading a seditious video against the Sultan of Perak on the TikTok account @ijaheartfarizahwhitenew on Monday.

Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said in a statement today that the woman was arrested in a parking lot in Klang, Selangor yesterday.

“The police also seized a Vivo Y15A mobile phone and two SIM cards.

“The case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department’s Classified Crimes Investigation Unit, D5 Division under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” she said, adding that a remand order for the suspect will be applied today.

She also advised the public to not misuse social media or any communications network by issuing statements that could disrupt public order and safety. - Bernama