Woman passenger dies in bus accident at Second Link Bridge

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old woman passenger died in an accident involving a factory bus on the Second Link Bridge in the direction heading towards the Tuas Checkpoint here early today, according to the Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Without stating the nationality of the woman, the ICA said paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene of the accident.

It said the bus driver and 11 other passengers were sent to hospitals.

“Police investigations are ongoing,” it said in a statement.

The ICA said it was alerted to the accident at 4.21 am.

Photos shared on social media showed that it was a factory bus.

The bus, believed to be from Johor Baru, crashed into the railings, and the accident caused the heavy vehicles lane to be closed for almost six hours. It was reopened at 10 am.

In an earlier update, the ICA said the accident had blocked the heavy vehicles lane, resulting in buses and lorries not able to enter the checkpoint at arrival.

“Buses and lorries are unable to enter the checkpoint at arrival, while departure traffic is affected due to buses and lorries being diverted back to Malaysia,” it said.

Nonetheless, ICA said, traffic for arriving and departing cars and motorcycles at the Tuas Checkpoint returned to normal around 7 am. — Bernama