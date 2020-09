PETALING JAYA: It was a costly lesson for a 21-year-old woman who shared nude photos and videos of herself with her boyfriend in March.

Weeks after she stopped contacting him, she began receiving calls from an unknown person who threatened to distribute the nude materials of her and demanded cash.

On May 31 while she was at her Kota Damansara home, the sender of the text message demanded for RM1,000 from her.

The woman contacted her boyfriend and told him about the threats but he claimed that he had lost his cellphone that contained her photos and videos in March.

The victim later learnt that a male friend of her boyfriend was behind the extortion.

In April, she met with the man in Sabak Bernam where she paid him RM300 to erase her nude photos and videos.

However, the threats continued and the following month she deposited another RM400 into a bank account given by the man.

Having had enough of the threats, she decided to lodge a police report on June 1.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal today said police traced the bank account holder who turned out to be the extortionist’s fiancee.

He said she was arrested at 7pm on Friday at the Tasik Damai Business Centre at Sungai Besi.

Nik Ezanee said on Saturday, the extortionist was traced and arrested at Jalan SS2/60, Seapark here.

He said the duo who are being held under a remand order had colluded in making quick money from threatening the victim