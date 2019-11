LABUAN: A logistic employee pleaded guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to concealing the birth of a child and illegally allowing the disposal of the foetus through a toilet bowl which was found in a sewage treatment plant in a residential area on Nov 3.

Maria Resi Pora, 26, entered the plea after the charge was read out to her before magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu.

The court however fixed Dec 9 for re-mention pending the pathology’s report before sentencing.

Maria from Kota Marudu, Sabah was charged under Section 318 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine.

She was allowed bail of RM4,000 with two sureties and ordered to remain in police custody until the bail was settled and to hand over her passport to the court.

On Nov 7, police arrested the accused after a 24 to 28-week-old foetus was discovered in a sewage treatment garbage trap in Taman Mahkota Impian, by employees of Indah Water Consortium Sdn Bhd who were conducting maintenance work at about 8am on Nov 4.

Police arrested the accused at the Labuan Airport shortly after she arrived from Miri, Sarawak at 11.55am along with her boyfriend, a 26-year-old civil servant who was waiting for her at the airport.

The man is still being remanded until the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) result is released. - Bernama