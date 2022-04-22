Woman pleads not guilty to chid abuse

GEORGE TOWN: A woman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with abusing a five-year-old boy..

Rosnah V.S. Mydin, 48, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Mazdi Badul Hamid.

She was charged as a person having the care of the boy with abusing the child, causing him to suffer physical injuries.

The offence was allegedly committed at a flat unit at Flat Padang Tembak, in the Timur Laut district early this month.

The charge was framed under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years or both, if found guilty.

The woman, unrepresented, was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered to report herself at the nearest police station once a month, surrender her passport to the court and to not intimidate witnesses in the case.

The court set May 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Amira Ruzaini Wan Abdul Razak prosecuted.

Earlier, in the court room, the situation became chaotic when the woman collapsed while the court interpreter was reading out the charge to her.

However, the proceedings resumed about five minutes later when she recovered after a doctor, who was in the court at that time, examined her. — Bernama