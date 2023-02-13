Woman pleads not guilty to opening unregistered dental clinic

KUANTAN: A woman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of opening an unregistered private dental clinic and practising dentistry illegally.

Intan Nazirah Mohd Rofi, 20, made the plea before Judge Maimoonah Aid (repeat: Maimoonah Aid).

The woman had pleaded guilty when the charges were first read out to her last Jan 27 and the court set today for sentencing, but changed her plea to not guilty today.

She was charged with committing the two offences at a premises in Kampung Pak Mahat here at 9 pm on Sept 14 last year.

The charge for opening an unregistered dental clinic was framed under Section 4(1) of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998, while the second charge, for practising dentistry illegally, was framed under Section 62(1) of the Dental Act 2018.

Both charges provide a fine not exceeding RM300,000 or imprisonment for up to six years, or both, if found guilty.

The court set Feb 24 for mention. - Bernama