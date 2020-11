KUALA LUMPUR: A woman not only lost RM10,000 when her two gold necklaces were stolen, but also was punched by the suspect during a snatch theft incident at a pharmacy at Jalan Gombak on Saturday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said in the 8.45pm incident, a man came up behind the victim, who was making a payment at the pharmacy, yanked the victim’s necklaces and punched her in her face.

“The suspect then fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. Initial investigations using closed circuit TV footage recorded the movements of two male suspects wearing face masks.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect was using false registration plates to confuse authorities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Members of the public with information on the case can contact senior investigating officer ASP Shahrizal Saleh at 017-713 4705, investigating officer Insp Aisyah Mohd Nor at 013-933 8214, Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station.-Bernama