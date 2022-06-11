Woman regrets taking drugs to lose weight

KUALA LUMPUR: An obsession to slim down has led Nora (not her real name) to eventually try drugs.

At that time, the 36-year-old woman only wanted to look slim and slender like her colleagues.

Nora, who weighed more than 80 kg when she first took drugs eight years ago, said her original intention was to take it until she reached her ideal weight, but without realising it, she continued to rely on the banned substance.

“Before this, I never had any weight problems. My heaviest weight was about 50 kg. I have tried to go on a diet, but failed. Furthermore, I am always surrounded by colleagues who are slim and like to dress up,” she told Bernama.

To make matters worse, her ex-husband is also a drug addict thus making it easier for her to get drug supplies.

Now, Nora, who has been a resident of the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) in Dengkil near here for the past 15 months, wants all women to learn from her experience.

“I really regret it. I chose to harm myself. I lost my job and my life became a mess. I didn’t get to see my children grow up right in front of my eyes,“ she said.

However, Nora is grateful that all her family members including her two daughters who are now 17 and 18 years old accepted her with open arms.

Meanwhile, for Flora (not her real name), rebellious feelings over a strict upbringing has contributed to her harmful use of drugs.

“I come from a very strict family, and when I got married I had a jealous husband. I have been living under restricted movement.

“So, after the divorce, I live freely and do everything I want. I started by taking ecstasy pills when I was 34 at nightclubs every weekend.

“I stopped taking drugs for three years but relapsed until I was arrested by a team from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK),“ said Flora, 51, who has been a resident of Puspen for the past 15 months.

Flora, however, is also grateful that her family members, including her three children, continue to support and encourage her to change into a better person. - Bernama