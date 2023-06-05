Woman remanded for allegedly uploading seditious TikTok video against Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman, who allegedly uploaded a seditious video against the Sultan of Perak on her TikTok account @ijaheartfarizahwhitenew on Monday, has been remanded for four days beginning today.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the remand application against the 34-year-old woman who was arrested in Klang, Selangor on May 5, was made under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department’s Classified Crimes Investigation Unit, D5 Division,” she said in a statement today. - Bernama