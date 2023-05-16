Woman remanded over alleged abuse of two babies

JOHOR BAHRU: A 21-year-old local woman was detained early this morning to assist investigations into the abuse of two babies in Mutiara Rini, near Skudai, in which video recordings of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the woman was detained at 2 am in Selesa Jaya, Skudai, by a team from the Iskandar Puteri police headquarters Criminal Investigation Division.

“Yesterday, the Johor police contingent detected two viral videos on social media that lasted 48 seconds and 39 seconds, respectively, showing a woman abusing a baby.

“Investigations found that the incident happened at a nursery in Mutiara Rini, involving an 11-month-old baby girl and a nine-month-old baby boy,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Zaman said that the nursery was also found to be operating without a licence, adding that the woman will be brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court for a remand application today.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (A) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years or a fine of up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

Those with information about the incident are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Lavanya at 019-8822403. -Bernama