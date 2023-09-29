Woman reported missing after fire in Pulau Ketam

SHAH ALAM: A resident of Bagan Teo Chew in Pulau Ketam, near here, was reported missing after a fire gutted three houses today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the victim, a 49-year-old woman, was said to be at home when the fire broke out this afternoon.

“Firemen are still conducting a search and rescue operation for the victim. So far, there were no signs of the woman at the location of the fire,” he said in a statement.

He said firemen reached the scene five minutes after receiving an emergency call at 12.45 pm.

Md Razali said the fire destroyed about 90 per cent of the houses before it was put out by firemen from the Port Klang, Kota Raja and Andalas stations and the Pulau Ketam Volunteer Firefighting Squad. -Bernama