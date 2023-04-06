Woman rescued from stranded vehicle in Shah Alam flash floods

SHAH ALAM: A 57-year-old woman faced anxious moments when she was trapped in her vehicle during a flash flood near Klang Sentral, Jalan Meru this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the 5.44 am incident occurred when the woman was passing through a flooded road and her vehicle got stuck due to heavy rain at the time.

He said investigations found that the victim was on her way home and was believed to have been caught in the flash flood about five minutes before her vehicle was submerged in the water.

“The woman managed to exit her car with the help of the public before firemen reached the area. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

“It was reported that water had overflowed from a nearby drain and rose up to 1.3 metres. The water has since receded,” he said in a statement today. -Bernama