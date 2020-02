BUKIT MERTAJAM: A woman suffered injuries when robbed by two armed men in a mosque in Kampung Guar, Jalan Guar Jering, Kubang Semang, here yesterday.

Acting Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief Supt Mohd Mustafa Bidin said the robbery occurred at about 3pm at the An-Nur Mosque when the victim, aged 65, and two other women, were preparing to leave after their Quran reading class.

“They were in the women’s section of the prayer hall when two men, one armed with an iron road and the other, with a cangkul, rushed in.

“The one with the iron road then went towards the victim and snatched her necklace. When the woman screamed, he hit her with the iron rod, while the other robber, kept watch, before they (robbers) left with three bags containing personal belongings, including wallets and handphones, belonging to the three women,” he said.

He said a recording of a closed-circuit television camera at the mosque showed the two suspects fled on a motorcycle. — Bernama