Woman’s body found floating in estuary

GEORGE TOWN: The body of a woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found floating in the estuary near Medan Pantai Jerejak, Bayan Lepas near here today.

A spokesman for the Penang branch of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said they received an emergency call regarding the discovery of the body, which was fully clothed, at 11.45 am.

“Fishermen in the area found the body before reporting it to the authorities. We have handed over the body to the police,” the spokesman said in a statement. -Bernama