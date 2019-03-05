Woman severely injured after beaten by father with sledgehammer

PARIT BUNTAR: A woman suffered serious injuries to her head when her father hit her with a sledgehammer at their home in Parit Sungai Melan, Kuala Kurau, near here yesterday.

Kerian District Police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the police received a call from the Parit Buntar Hospital at 7.25pm, saying that a 24-year-old woman had been bludgeoned by her 58-year-old father.

He said initial investigations revealed the incident occurred between 5.30pm to 6.30pm when the father, who was a mason, had just returned home from work.

“During the incident, the victim was reading the Quran when she was approached by the father who suddenly started hitting her on the head several times using his sledgehammer,“ he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Kerian District Council Members, here today.

He said the man who regretted his actions began hitting his own head against the wall which resulted in him receiving five stitches, besides suffering a fracture on his left palm.

According to Omar Bakhtiar, the victim who was seriously injured was sent to Taiping Hospital and later transferred to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

Omar Bakhtiar said investigations found that the father had acted in the manner as his daughter was still unemployed after obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting at a university.

He said the police detained the suspect while he was receiving treatment at the Parit Buntar Hospital and the remand application would be made today, with the case being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code. — Bernama