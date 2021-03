JOHOR BAHRU: A woman was shot dead by her husband with an air rifle at their home in Taman Saujana, Kota Tinggi on Monday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said in the 2am incident, there was a misunderstanding between the couple, during which the wife had asked him for a divorce.

The 43-year-old suspect allegedly shot his wife when she was sleeping later, he said.

He then wrapped the victim in a blanket before placing the body in a water drum, Ayob Khan said.

“He later took the body of his 38-year-old wife to a farm in Bandar Penawar, about 10 kilometres away from the house to be buried. Besides the suspect, who works as an excavator driver, a 32-year-old male acquaintance of the wife was also detained to assist in the investigation.

“The couple, married for eight years, have two children aged three and four. The incident happened while their children were still asleep. Their two children are now under the care of the deceased’s family,“ he told a media conference at the Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) Johor here today.

He said the police received a report from the couple’s neighbour on March 1 stating that they saw the victim’s husband carrying a water drum into a car at about 4.30am.

Ayob Khan said during investigations, the victim’s husband admitted to killing his wife and later took a police team to the farm where the victim’s body was discovered at about 10.30 am, yesterday.

The body is now at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for a post-mortem, and the two men have been remanded for six days starting today until March 10, he said.

“The case is being investigated for murder and also under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 because apart from owning an air rifle, the suspect also had a shotgun with him,“ he said, adding that he also had two criminal records. — Bernama