Woman slashed to death by brother

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was slashed to death over an apparent disagreement over the ownership of a house, at about 6.30pm yesterday in Jinjang Utara here.

She is believed to have been killed by her younger brother, said Sentul district police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah who told Bernama that in the incident, the victim who was in her late thirties had just returned home from work when her brother suddenly got into a rage and slashed her head several times with a machete.

“The suspect was said to have been unhappy over the ownership of the home where the woman lived with her family,“ Shanmugamoorthy said, adding that the man in his thirties had been arrested and police had also seized the murder weapon.

At the time of the interview with Bernama, police were not yet able to ascertain whether the suspect was residing in the same house.

The woman died at the scene and her body was sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for an autopsy.

Police will make a remand application for her brother today, to facilitate investigations into a charge of murder under section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama