Woman slashed to death in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: A 59-year-old Indonesian woman was slashed to death, allegedly by her daughter’s boyfriend at an Apartment in Taman Sentosa, here yesterday.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said the victim’s 25-year-old daughter was also injured in the 5.50pm incident.

“It is believed that the suspect slit the victim’s throat with a sharp weapon after a fight broke out.

“The victim died at the scene, while her daughter suffered minor injuries to the hand,” he said when contacted today.

Abdul Fuad said the 31-year-old suspect was arrested after surrendering himself at the Sandakan police station after the incident.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Duchess of Kent Hospital here and the case was being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama