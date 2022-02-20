Woman slashed to death in Serdang

SERDANG: A local woman was found slashed to death following a fight at a shop in Serdang Perdana, Seri Kembangan, here, last night.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A. Anbalagan said the body of the 29-year-old woman who sustained a slash wound in the neck was discovered lying in a pool of blood at the business premises.

“We received a call from a local man at 7.25pm informing that there was a fight at the business premises,” he said in a statement today.

Anbalagan said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Bernama was made to understand that prior to the incident, the victim who was the owner of a shop selling safe boxes had a fight with her boyfriend over money.

-Bernama