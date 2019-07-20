Woman, son detained over abuse of disabled family member

ARAU: A 14-year-old teenage girl is believed to have been ill-treated by her 15-year-old brother and mother at their home in Kampung Gial Tengah, Mata Ayer here.

Police detained the woman, 40, and her 15-year-old son for allegedly abusing the girl who has a learning disability.

Perlis police chief SAC Noor Mushar Mohamad said police picked up the two family members after a report was lodged over a video recording that was viraled on Twitter of a disabled 14-year-old girl, being neglected and left outside the house.

He said the 40-year-old woman and her son were arrested at about 11.45am today and police would obtain an order to remand them tomorrow.

Preliminary investigation found that the girl was believed to have been beaten up as there were injuries and bruises on her back, left wrist and neck, he said in a statement here today. - Bernama