LAHAD DATU: A woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her abusive and unfaithful husband at their rented room on the first floor of a building in Bandar Cenderawasih, Sahabat 7 on Friday.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the 26-year-old foreign woman was believed to have stabbed her husband, who worked as a security guard, to escape his torture and abuse.

Police received information at 7.20am about a man who had sustained serious stab injuries and was being treated at the clinic in Bandar Cenderawasih. A police team was immediately sent to the scene.

“Police found that the 32-year-old local man had a history of torturing his spouse. He was also caught cheating on his wife on several occasions since 2014.

“The wife wanted to save their marriage by bearing the pain of her husband’s infidelity and abuse until it became unbearable,” Nasri said on Sunday, adding that the victim had never provided to support the wife and their children.

The wife, no longer able to bear the situation and control her emotions, stabbed her husband while he was sleeping on a bed.

She stabbed him on the stomach but the husband managed to pull out the knife which she then threw outside the window. He then ran out from the room and went to the nearest clinic.

“The woman stayed at the room and remained hidden until the police come to pick her up. She later showed the police where the knife was thrown.

“Her husband was pronounced dead on Saturday at 5.05am while receiving treatment at the Lahad Datu hospital.

“The woman is currently in our custody for further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” Nasri said. — The Borneo Post