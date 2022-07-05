Woman strangled to death during robbery in Bera

KUANTAN: A 52-year-old woman was strangled to death in a robbery incident at a house in Felda Mengkuang, Bera today.

Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the suspect was believed to have entered the house early in the morning through the back door before heading to the victim’s bedroom.

“The woman was believed to have been strangled with a mobile phone charger cable, while the victim’s husband, 60, also suffered injuries to his head,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspect escaped with RM6,000 cash and a Honda City car belonging to the husband.

Efforts by the police to trace the suspect are still ongoing and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he said. - Bernama