Woman, three children injured in collision with armoured vehicle

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman and three boys were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident with an armoured military vehicle near Taman Damai before Punggai, in Kota Tinggi yesterday.

Punggai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Fire Officer Deddy Borhan Umaali, said 15 personnel including from Sungai Rengit BBP were rushed to the scene after the station was alerted of the incident at 8.28pm.

He said the 54-year-old woman and three boys aged seven, five and four were in a Honda Odyssey minivan.

“The Malaysian Army tank, which was on its way back to the Teluk Sepang camp is believed to have crashed into the Honda Odyssey vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

“Thankfully, the woman and three children were not trapped in their vehicle,“ he said.

He said they were given first aid before being sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital, while the two army personnel in the armoured vehicle were unhurt. - Bernama