Woman trader loses over RM500,000 to investment scam

SEREMBAN: A trader from Port Dickson claimed to have lost RM583,555 after she was through an investment offered on WhatsApp on Feb 14.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the 35-year-old woman had received a WhatsApp mwaaFW from an unknown man who offered an investment scheme through the ‘RRR68.club’ app that promised huge profits.

“Attracted by the offer, the woman made payments in 52 transactions amounting to RM583,555 into 13 bank accounts from Feb 15 to April 23,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim felt cheated after finding out that the man had blocked her on WhatsApp last month.

He said the victim had lodged a police report two days ago and the case was now being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama