Woman unconscious in hospital after attack by robber

GEORGE TOWN: A woman is lying unconscious in the Penang Hospital after she was badly injured in the face by a man who robbed her of RM2,000 at her shop selling water filters here on Dec 24.

The woman, in her 50s, is in intensive care following the incident at the shop in Jelutong, Timur Laut District Police acting chief V. Saravanan said today.

He said that at about 4 pm on Dec 24, a man in his 50s had come to the shop and asked to see the woman’s husband.

When the woman told him that her husband was not in, the man started hitting her with a blunt object until she was badly injured in the face and then he robbed her of the money, Saravanan said when contacted.

He also said that police arrested a man on Dec 25 in the district for questioning over the incident.

Saravanan also appealed to members of the public who had information on the matter to get in touch with the police. - Bernama