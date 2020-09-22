Woman wearing pink wristband in Temerloh not related to covid-19

KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department today clarified that the woman spotted wearing a pink wristband at a popular restaurant in Temerloh on Sunday was not a patient or placed under mandatory quarantine related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its director Datuk Dr Bahari Awang Ngah said the woman was actually a former patient of the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HOSHAS) in Temerloh and was believed to have stopped at the restaurant with her family members as soon as she was allowed to leave.

“The (pink) wristband was not removed from the patient during the discharge process. Wearing a pink wristband is a common practice for any female patient admitted in the ward.

“In this regard, we apologise for the confusion caused,” he said in a media statement here, today.

Dr Bahari said the department also apologised to the owner of the restaurant who was also affected by the spread of pictures of the woman which went viral on social media. -Bernama