HULU TERENGGANU: The woman believed to have left her three children “home alone” here since the beginning of the month, has surrendered to the police.

Hulu Terengganu District Police Chief, DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the 32-year-old suspect presented herself at the Hulu Terengganu District Police Headquarters last Sunday after realising she was being hunted by the police.

According to Mohd Adli, her children, aged six, eight and 12, are under the care of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and are housed in Taman Sinar Harapan in Kuala Terengganu.

State JKM director Zuhami Omar, when contacted, said that he was still conducting further investigations into the case.

“Regarding the care of these children, we will see whether they will continue to be under the care of their mother or otherwise.

“But if it is not appropriate (to hand them back to the mother), we will hand them over to the care of the immediate family members ... but if no one is willing (to take care), the JKM will proceed with further action,“ he said.

Earlier, the media reported that JKM managed to save a boy and his two sisters left behind by their mother in a low-cost public housing unit in the district without any supervision and food. — Bernama