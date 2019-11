BUKIT MERTAJAM: An occupational therapist told the magistrate’s court here that the cognitive skills of a woman charged with driving against traffic on a highway and causing a fatal accident two years ago was not of the level of someone of her age eight years ago.

Dr Lee Hui Kee, 47, who is now attached to the Kepala Batas Hospital, said 21-year-old Ng Pei Ven, while seeking treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital in 2011 when she was attached there, suffered from learning disabilities.

The accused, who was 13 then, was found to have difficulties reading out sentences and socialising.

“While Ng was seeking treatment in 2011, her cognitive skills were not reflective of a 13-year-old’s,” she testified in front of magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabedha here today.

Dr Lee is the second defence witness in the trial of Ng, who is making her defence on a charge of driving recklessly and causing the death of Mohamad Fandi Rosli, then 26, on the North-South Expressway (northbound) at 7.50am on Mar 14 2017.

Ng was charged under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 with a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to RM20,000, upon conviction.

Questioned by Ng’s counsel, Lim Boon Beng as to what constitutes cognitive skills that were not to the level of one’s age, Dr Lee said evaluation done on Ng revealed that she had cognitive skills reflective of a person two or three years lower than her actual age then.

Dr Lee, however, told the Court that she was unsure of the current developments with regard to her (Ng) condition after her records were disposed off at the Seberang Jaya Hospital after seven years.

She agreed to Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Amril Johari’s suggestion that Ng’s current condition (with regard to her cognitive skills) was not known.

Earlier, defence witness, contract worker, Cheng Kee Seng, 62, who had witnessed the incident, gave his testimony.

Meanwhile, Lim also told the Court that the defence final witness, a Welfare Department officer, was unable to attend the hearing tomorrow.

Sri Pracha Nanthini then fixed next Monday afternoon for continuation of the trial. — Bernama