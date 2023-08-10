Woman who had health issues when competing in triathlon event passes away

ALOR SETAR: A woman participant who had health issues during the Ironman Langkawi Malaysia triathlon championships yesterday and who was reported in critical condition passed away at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, near Langkawi this afternoon.

Langkawi police chief ACP Shariman Ashari when contacted by Bernama tonight confirmed the passing of the 44-year-old woman but did not reveal any other details.

The woman was admitted to the hospital after she lost consciousness during the swimming discipline of the championships yesterday and was warded at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Bernama had reported earlier today that Kedah Health Director Datuk Dr Othman Warijo said the woman was still unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was in critical condition. - Bernama