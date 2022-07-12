Woman who stripped down at comedy club to be charged with boyfriend (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A 28-year-old woman who was arrested by police on Sunday for allegedly insulting Islam and pulling off an indecent act is expected to be charged in court for the misuse of network facilities.

Royal Malaysia police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin yesterday said the investigation papers of the case was submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and orders to charge Siti Nuramira Abdullah for the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 was received yesterday.

She said the AGC had also ordered the woman’s boyfriend Alexander Navin Vijayachandran to face the same charge.

Noorsiah said the remand order on Siti Nuramira which expired yesterday has been extended by another day.

It is believed the duo will be charged tomorrow at 9am at the Cyber Sessions Court, Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur.

Police commenced investigations after a controversial video of the woman taken at the Crackhouse Comedy Club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail was widely shared in the social media.

In the almost a minute-long video, the woman who wore a baju kurung stepped up on stage to an open mic session purportedly to perform a stand-up comedy.

She introduced herself as a Muslim from Kuala Kangsar, Perak and claimed to have memorised 15 chapters of the Al-Quran.

She then went on to strip down her baju kurung to a skimpy blouse and short skirt she had on underneath, leaving a crowd at the place in shock.

The club owner who was unaware of the woman’s plan to pull off the act later lodged a police report.

On Sunday, the woman was arrested by police and remanded for three days for investigations.

On Monday, her 38-year-old boyfriend was held and remanded for also three days.

It is learnt that the video was taken at the club more than a month ago when the male suspect had turned up with the woman and sought consent to perform a stand-up comedy.

A club official who was unaware of the nature of the act allowed the woman to perform but was taken aback on learning what she had done.

The duo were later banned from the club.

On Saturday, a video of the act surfaced and was shared in the social media.

The Federal Territory Islamic Affairs Department had also condemned the act which it called an insult to Islam and is carrying out its own investigations.