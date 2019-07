BATU PAHAT: A woman is seeking the public’s cooperation to cover her stage four pancreatic cancer treatment suffered for the past seven years.

Sasiah Abd Samad, 58, said that besides having to make trips to four hospitals every month to undergo treatment, money is also needed for the cost of medication and daily expenses.

“I have spent thousands of ringgit for the treatment of the disease including money from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) that was withdrawn several years ago.

“However, the money is almost gone to cater for treatment besides transportation expenses to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) in Batu Pahat, Selayang Hospital, Putrajaya Hospital and National Cancer Institute (IKN) which costs RM1,500 every month,“ she said.

Sasiah was speaking to reporters after receiving a visit by the Batu Pahat Children’s Welfare Association (PKAAJ) special chairman Hamzah Mad Ham and Batu Pahat Branch Social Security Organisation (Socso) deputy manager Mohd Saifuddin Mohd Nor, at her parents’ house in Bukit Kelicap, yesterday

Sasiah said she had undergone two surgeries in 2014 and 2015, but it didn’t treat her illness completely.

“Ideally, a third surgery should be done to remove entire cancer but due to age and high-risk factors, I cannot undergo the surgery,“ she said.

The public who want to help Sasiah can send their contributions via Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Sasiah’s account number 01145-29-00008908-2. — Bernama