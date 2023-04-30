Woman with Vitiligo determined to break beauty stereotypes

KUALA LUMPUR: Suffering from vitiligo which causes white patches on her skin is not an obstacle for Siti Nuur Hidayu Muhammad, 33, to dabble in the world of modelling and further break the stereotypes of the field.

Starting to suffer from vitiligo which causes the skin to lose colour or depigmentation when she was 19, Siti Nuur Hidayu, instead of wallowing in self-pity, decided to turn her condition to her advantage.

Working as an assistant manager at a digital economy centre, she decided to use the glamorous field of modelling as a platform to give exposure to the public about the disease.

Often sharing her journey as a vitiligo patient through blog writing and social media, Siti Nuur Hidayu, a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science from Universiti Putra Malaysia, also wants to inspire individuals experiencing the same fate to not feel left out and insecure.

“True, it is not easy to face the negative perspective of society. In fact, I have been rejected by a number of people because of my condition, but that only strengthens my determination,” she told Bernama.

She said that due to lack of exposure, some were afraid to approach her because they thought the disease was dangerous and contagious.

There were also those who looked down on her because of the physical difference, she added.

“Vitiligo is not a hereditary disease because no member of my family has the disease, instead it is related to an autoimmune disorder,” she said.

“At first I didn’t even know about it and noticed a white spot appeared on my hand after being injured by a machete.

“I thought it was normal but over time the spots spread to other parts of my body,” she said.

Recalling her early involvement in her modelling career in 2018, the mother of two said that she never expected to venture into the glamorous field since she is a shy person.

She also said that she was a little awkward acting in front of the camera at the beginning of her involvement. However, she said that she managed to overcome that through the training given by the agency.

“I remember seeing an advertisement looking for models for those with special physical characteristics, so I tried my luck by filling out the form and didn’t expect to be called for an audition.

“I didn’t expect to be accepted. Even when taking selfies, I lacked confidence, but now I can make this career as a source of side income,” she said.

Siti Nuur Hidayu can also now be proud of herself for being selected as a stock photos model such as iStock and Canva for the international market and being the face of choice for the campaigns of several local cosmetic brands.

She hopes that by being involved in the field, she will be able to open the eyes and minds of the community about vitiligo and will give a better future to future generations who are suffering a similar fate.

“We need to celebrate differences, in terms of physicality, interests and so on, and not pushing those who are seen as different aside,” she said. - Bernama