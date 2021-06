PETALING JAYA: In one fell swoop, Prof Datuk Dr Muhaya Mohamad has returned women’s quest for gender equality to the stone age.

The All Women’s Action Society (Awam) said it was ironic, given that the statement came from a highly educated woman and one who runs a successful online training business.

“For someone who believes women should play dumb, she certainly is busy maintaining the opposite image,” Awam pointed out.

Muhaya, a motivational speaker, had advised unmarried women to “dumb down” to find a life partner.

“Stop trying to liberate yourself to be equal to men,” she said in a video that was uploaded on social media and later taken down after backlash from netizens.

She said it is a given that women with “high testosterone and a lot of drive, who want to be independent and achieve things” will only find a partner late in life.

Women who wonder why they are still single should keep their ambitions in check and stop trying to outdo men, she added.

Awam said Muhaya’s comments have not only created a negative impression of both men and women, but also places the onus of responsibility entirely on women, asking them to change in order to please men.

“Additionally, eradication of gender stereotypes that are based on societal expectations of men and women is another crucial aspect of gender equality. By saying that feminine stereotypes are what men look for, she is reinforcing these societal expectations.

“Not all women are born with female-specific external genitalia, with the inter-sex community being a significant example. Some women may have higher testosterone levels.”

“Noting that a ‘high oestrogen’ level is a criterion of desirability is like saying that women who don’t have it are undesirable and abnormal.”

Women’s Aid Organisation senior advocacy officer Rusni Tajari said Muhaya’s statement is “problematic” because it internalises misogyny and allows the assumption of male superiority to fester in an already patriarchal society.

“It builds the stigma that working, independent and confident women are problematic, when in reality, we should be encouraging women to advance themselves in terms of career and their life,” she told theSun.

Rusni added that this sends an extremely problematic message to young women and girls.

“Women should never lower their intellectual level just to attract men. Marriage is about respecting each other and being equal,” she added.

Rusni said misogynistic views, which is evident in Asian society, also drives gender-based violence such as domestic violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment and stalking.

“We cannot allow it to grow if we hope to stem the rising tide of violence against women in Malaysia.”

On Muhaya’s statement that women who are highly driven have high testosterone and will only find a partner late in life, Rusni said such comments discriminate against women who suffer from hormonal problems, an issue that is beyond their control.

“There is barely any talk about women’s healthcare and this view pushes the taboo of staying silent among affected women to not seek help,” she pointed out.