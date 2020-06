KUALA LUMPUR: A woman turned aggressive and refused to give cooperation to the police when stopped at the ‘Op Mabuk’ operation roadblock against drunk drivers in Selangor last night.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Azman Shari’at said the woman was one of the seven people detained during the operation.

“A total of six roadblocks were mounted in the state tonight, including in Subang Jaya, Klang and Ampang. All suspects were taken into custody for further investigation,” he told reporters when met at the roadblock at the Kajang SILK Expressway, near here.

Azman said the woman will be investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties, while the other six, all of whom were local men, will be investigated under the Road Transport Act. - Bernama