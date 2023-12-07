Women in cyber: Enhance leadership through emotion integration - Alpine MD

KUALA LUMPUR: Women in the cyber industry may enhance and nurture their leadership skills by integrating their emotions into their leadership approach, said Managing Director of Alpine Integrated Solution Malaysia Anita Jacobson (pix).

Anita, who has been in the industry for almost three decades, said as leaders in a male-dominated industry, women should utilise their emotions in a positive manner.

“I think the biggest challenge is to manage my emotions as a leader. I am grateful to be able to feel emotions because I am human and it is okay to be emotional,” she said.

Anita told Bernama this after the ‘Women In Cyber’ luncheon event held in conjunction with the Cyber Defence and Security Exhibition & Conference (CYDES) 2023 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

The mother of a 17-year-old son said one of her achievements through applying emotions in leadership is when she managed to transform a fresh trainee in the industry into a skilled worker with the ability to take on leadership roles.

She added that a leader’s success can be measured through the career expansion of trained employees, be it within the same organisation for extended periods or venturing to a different one while using the same skillset.

The luncheon was organised by Alpine Integrated Solution Malaysia to support women in the cyber industry and further elevate them and the next generations.

Organised by the National Security Council, NACSA and Alpine Integrated Solution Sdn Bhd, CYDES 2023 is being held from July 10 until tomorrow at MITEC, with the theme “Building Cyber Resilience: Safeguarding The Digital Future”. -Bernama