KEPALA BATAS: A private employee lost RM32,400 after falling victim to a Macau Scam syndicate that claimed that she was involved in money laundering activities, in an incident here, yesterday.

North Seberang Perai District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 21-year-old woman informed she received a phone call from an individual claiming to be an officer from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) at 10am yesterday.

“The individual told the victim that a company registered in the woman’s name had tax arrears of RM17,600, however, she denied having such tax arrears and informed the other person on the line that she had never owned a company.

“The call was then connected to another individual who claimed to be a police officer working at the Kota Star District Police Headquarters in Kedah, and alleged that the victim was involved in money laundering, and that her account would be frozen for further investigation,“ he said when contacted today.

He said the victim, who was panicked and shocked by the syndicate’s allegation, then followed the suspect’s instructions, including not informing anyone about the matter, and even submitted her banking information as requested by the syndicate.

Noorzainy said the woman provided all the banking information including the verification code (TAC/OTP) to the suspect claiming to be a police officer, as the latter promised to help the victim out in the case.

He said the victim then received a message from the bank informing that her savings of RM32,400 had been transferred to another bank account before the woman made further checks on the matter.

“The woman tried to contact the suspect again but failed, and she lodged a police report on the incident yesterday afternoon when she suspected that she could be a victim of the Macau Scam,“ he said, adding the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. — Bernama