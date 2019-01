KUALA LUMPUR: Women in Malaysia, thus far, make up only 19% of the board members of public listed companies with a market capitalisation of RM2 billion and above.

Looking at this figure, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) stressed that more had to be done in the private sector in regard to women’s participation at a higher level.

To ensure active engagement by the private sector with the particular group, Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the government had drafted various policy interventions.

“One of the policy interventions that the new government has instituted through the 2019 National Budget is for the private sector to ensure the 30% target for women on their boards can be achieved by 2020.”

She said this in her keynote address at the Public-Private Dialogue on Women in the Digital Economy and International Trade, held today in conjunction with the two-day Workshop on Inclusive Trade in Commonwealth, here.

Also present was International Trade and Industry Minister, Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking. — Bernama