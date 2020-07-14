Women MPs from both sides welcome Azalina Othman as Deputy Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Women MPs on both sides of the divide welcomed the appointment of Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) as the new Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin welcomed Azalina as the first woman Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker.

“It is a historical moment and a positive step for the nation. It also emphasized the important role women play in the government,“ she said while speaking on behalf of Perikatan Nasional (PN) women MPs.

Zuraida described Azalina as having extensive experience as she was a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department as well as a qualified lawyer.

She said the appointment shows that the PN government is working hard to reform and improve Parliament’s administration.

She added that Azlina’s appointment sets a good example for women in the country and is also an inspiration to other women.

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto also said Azalina’s appointment was a historical day for the country.

“It empowers women and it is also a recognition for women’s leadership,“ she said.

Kasthuriraani, who is also International secretary for Wanita DAP, said Azalina broke the glass ceiling in Parliament.

She said the appointment of the first female deputy speaker is refreshing and will be catalyst to reform the Dewan.