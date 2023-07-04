‘Women must know what constitutes sexual crimes’

PETALING JAYA: The latest figures from the Statistics Department show the number of sexual crimes involving victims aged 18 and below increased marginally by 0.9% in 2021 to 1,481 cases, compared with 1,468 in 2020.

There were eight sexual harassment cases in 2020, which then shot up to 30 cases in 2021.

National Council of Women’s Organisation (NCWO) honorary assistant secretary Prof Madya Dr Sharifah Syahirah Syed Sheikh told theSun most women were not aware of what is considered a sexual crime.

“Victims must be aware of what constitutes sexual harassment and stalking so that they can avoid such situations or seek help to resolve it immediately.”

She said there are two aspects to consider when it comes to self-protection. First is knowledge of what constitutes sexual crimes and second is preparing oneself by learning self-defence.

“There are several misconceptions that self-defence classes promote aggression. In truth, it allows one to practise self-discipline and in most classes, self-defence teaches one to defend, not to attack.”

She said NCWO prioritises promoting awareness of sexual crimes because the first reaction from most people is to blame the victim rather than the perpetrator.

“Often, the victims will end up blaming themselves as well (when being pressured).”

Heriot-Watt University Asst Prof of Law and All Women’s Action Society (Awam) deputy president Dr Ng May Yee said it is considered rape when one party withdraws consent during sexual intercourse.

“If the victim says ‘No’ during a sexual act, but it continues regardless, it becomes a crime that must be reported to the authorities,” she said, adding that self-defence classes for women would help them buy some time to save themselves.

“In most cases, self-defence classes won’t help a woman defeat a perpetrator, as men are physically stronger. But it would help them to escape.”

She said Awam has an advocacy programme to create public awareness that such crimes are not something to be ashamed of or keep silent about.

“Our volunteers would (host) an open mic event and talk about gender violence to remind people in the same situation that they are not alone and there are people to help them get out of such situations.”

Ng said Awam also has a Telenita helpline at 016 237 4221 and 016 228 4221 for victims to call with enquiries or for assistance if they are facing sexual harassment or stalking.

“Our volunteers will guide them on what to do and where to go if they are experiencing sexual crimes.

“However, in cases such as assault, we suggest they go to a one-stop crisis centre to obtain a medical report and only then lodge a police complaint so that immediate action could be taken.”

Ng said having a self-defence class for children is a good start, but it should be taught with a clear message that it is not foolproof.

“Children are physically weaker than adults and they need protection.

“So, parents shouldn’t give their children a false sense of security that learning self-defence will protect them from all harm. Sometimes, it’s best to just run away.”

Awam encourages schools to teach students basic self-defence techniques, but it must be included with the safe sport code introduced by Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who said: “There are boundaries that need to be taught and maintained between teacher and pupils when it comes to teaching self-defence. We have to ensure that teachers realise it is wrong to touch their students unnecessarily during such classes.”