Women PDRM employees to be given free mammogram, HPV screenings

KUALA LUMPUR: All women employees of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) especially those aged 40 and above and have high risk would be given free mammogram tests to detect breast cancer as well as cervical cancer screening via human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA test throughout the country.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the programme under the Women’s Reproductive Cancer Awareness (WCARE) campaign is also extended to the wives of police personnel and retired police personnel apart from giving priority to those with family history for the disease.

“My ministry through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) looks at those who also need to be given the facility to undergo free screening and as a gesture of appreciation for their services,” she told reporters after attending a PDRM Wirawati Reproductive Cancer Awareness Campaign at PDRM College in Cheras here today.

For a start, the programme will be implemented in Kuala Lumpur before expanding to other states depending on the readiness of LPPKN and the state police contingent.

Rina said LPPKN in each state would be giving screening briefing and facilitate female PDRM staff perform screening at the hospital in addition to mobilising LPPKN Mobile Clinic for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said based on statistics by the Welfare Branch of the Bukit Aman Management Department, a total of 23 policewomen died last year with four of them due to breast and cervical cancer.

According to him, he will instruct all police commissioners, state police chiefs and district police chiefs to encourage female staff and wives of PDRM staff to benefit from the programme in their respective administrative areas. - Bernama