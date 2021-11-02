Women recognised as pillar in Sarawak’s administration, economy

MIRI: In Sarawak, women’s ‘power’ is one of the most important factors that keep the state’s administrative system on track and functioning sustainably, besides helping to drive local economic growth.

In an effort to strengthen the role of women in the administration and economy of Sarawak, the group continues to be given equal priority, space and opportunity to mobilise energy to develop the state, said Sarawak Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah (pix).

Based on the principle of ‘women in decision making’, she said the state government had carried out several special programmes, one of which was the Women Leadership Training Programme (WLTP) to produce competent women leaders at all levels of administration.

Speaking to Bernama, Fatimah explained that the WLTP initiative implemented under the Women and Family Department brings together selected women leaders from all over Sarawak to be given exposure, skills and training in shaping their charisma and leadership values.

“Alhamdulillah, this programme has succeeded in producing quality leaders. Participants showed excellent development, they appeared more confident in front of the community to speak out and spark ideas.

“What’s more gratifying is that some of the participants have become council members (local authorities), and even hold important positions in political parties. This is our long-term plan to produce women leaders at various levels,” she said.

In shaping the personality of leaders, Sarawak women are also encouraged to venture into the field of volunteerism through community activities under this initiative which was started in 2019.

The role of women continues to be recognised when the Women’s Bureau which takes care of their affairs was upgraded to a full department, namely the Sarawak Women and Family Department since 2015.

The minister said the economic sector, especially small and medium industries (SMIs), saw women’s participation, including those from rural and interior areas of Sarawak.

Fatimah said most Sarawak women entrepreneurs already had the skills to produce SMI products, but faced financial constraints as well as skills in marketing their products.

“Through the assistance of the Sarawak government, we provide the #usahawanjwks grant as a revolving fund or to purchase business equipment for women entrepreneurs, which to date has benefitted more than 300 women entrepreneurs.

“More proudly, the number of women entrepreneurs who managed to increase business income after receiving the grant is so large,“ she said, adding that there are women entrepreneurs who successfully market their products internationally.

According to Fatimah, the current of technological modernisation also has a positive impact on women entrepreneurs who are ready to face the evolution of digital economic, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.“

“The business pattern of women entrepreneurs is changing. This digitalisation allows them to provide products and sell them based on demand, thus reducing the problems of unsold goods and wastage of resources. This new method increases their sales productivity as well as offers more advertising and promotion space,” she said.

However, Fatimah said she recognised that internet access was an issue faced by women entrepreneurs especially in the interiors.

“Therefore, the state and federal governments are actively implementing the construction of more telecommunication towers so that the digital economy of women entrepreneurs in Sarawak continues to develop,“ she added. — Bernama