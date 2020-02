PETALING JAYA: The shameful and irresponsible act of a few politicians has caused the amendment of the Sexual Harassment Bill to land in limbo for now.

Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor executive director Irene Xavier condemned the ugly and undemocratic manner in which a “coup” was orchestrated by a handful of Pakatan Harapan politicians, which has undermined the running of a nation.

“Their actions have cheated thousands of working women by way of legal and structural reforms that could have led to better livelihoods, security against sexual harassment, improvements to bridge the gender wage gap and even better access to justice.”

Irene was referring to the tabling of amendments to laws pertaining to sexual harrassment and the draft of a new Bill.

“The first parliament sitting of 2020 was set to see progress of women’s rights, tabling of Bills and policy making designed to address sexual harassment, gender based violence and gender discrimination,“ she said adding that the actions of these politicians have delayed the much needed progress towards a balanced ethno-religious relationship that was making headway for almost two years.

She described the doings of these politicians as a betrayal to PH’s promises.

“Women in Malaysia had pinned their faith on this new regime for an equal share of the economy, expecting amendments to labour laws that allow women better access to justice and improved work life situations that relieve them from all kinds of exploitation.”

Irene said the PH government was put in power by the rakyat, hence they should not betray this trust but make frantic efforts and solutions for change in support of women.