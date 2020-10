PETALING JAYA: Traditional values have long given way to modern perceptions about the role of girls and women in society.

The bonds that bound their mothers and grandmothers have been broken, giving girls today many opportunities to thrive outside the home environment.

To their credit, girls have taken the opportunity to play bigger roles in growth and development, excelled in education and stamped their mark in leadership that their brothers now have trouble matching, much less exceeding.

For a start, women have moved into paid employment outside their home environment in ways their mothers and grandmothers could only dreamed of, according to Dr Sharon Wilson, an assistant professor and lecturer at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman.

“Women have a bigger voice now, and are more independent,” Wilson, who was the first non-American to be awarded the first prize in the prestigious International Communications Division Teaching Contest, said.

It is the same in Malaysia, she said.

“The situation in Malaysia is improving over time, thanks to the increased access to education and greater awareness of their constitutional rights,” she added.

She was speaking to theSun in conjunction with the International Day of the Girl yesterday.

Among other things, this day has been observed annually since 2012 to support more opportunities and increased gender equality for girls. This year’s theme is “My Voice, Our Equal Future”.

Wilson noted that modern couples are no longer choosy about the gender of their babies.

“All they want now is a healthy child.”

While the male population in Malaysia still outnumber that of women by 106 to 100, girls now account for a higher enrolment in institutions of higher learning.

It means that more women are taking the opportunity to better themselves in society.

Many “traditional” parents have begun to acknowledge that daughters can also be economic contributors and help their families financially.

Malaysian Wellness Society president Datuk Dr Rajbans Singh said the world is constantly witnessing the changes in traditional gender roles.

“Gone are the days when men were looked upon as the sole breadwinners and women the nurturer and homemaker,” he said.

“There has been a lot of progress, as we can see from the many women who have made it big in society.”

He said while some traditional Asian households still prefer sons, it is the daughter who steps up to take care of the parents in their old age.

“Perceptions have changed. Now, one would be considered lucky to have a girl child.”

Student J. Subashini is thankful that her family does not subscribe to the traditional preference for boys over girls but she remains concerned that this is still not the case in many rural families.

“The traditional mindset remains. Girls are still under pressure to marry young and have children,” she added.

“Worse than that, women are still being blamed for wrongs committed against them.”