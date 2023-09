PETALING JAYA: Award-winning journalist Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai is now the chairman of national news agency Bernama.

His appointment took effect from Sept 1 and his appointment letter was presented by Digital and communications minister Fahmi Fadzil to the 62-year-old at the Bernama headquarters.

Apart from serving on the Bernama board of governors from 2004 to 2010, Wong who took over from former senator Ras Adiba Radzi was group chief editor, managing director and CEO at The Star Media Group.