Work as a team for prosperity of people, state: MB Wan Rosdy

KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail today reminded the state executive council (exco) members to put aside political sentiments and ideologies in order to cooperate as one team for the prosperity of the people and state.

He also hopes that all exco members will implement their duties well to make Pahang a developed state, in addition to urging the people to give their trust and support to the state government that was formed after the recent 15th general election (GE15).

“It is the time for us to open a new chapter towards mature politics and to celebrate the differences between all of us in an atmosphere of racial and religious diversity so that we can continue to live in an atmosphere of safety, peace and harmony.

“We need to work well (together) because in the next four to five years, we will be facing another general election (GE16),“ he said at a special press conference to announce the portfolios of Pahang exco members at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Wan Rosdy said the selection of the exco members and portfolios has taken into account the background, abilities and expertise of each state assemblyman involved who took their oaths of office on Dec 2.

The Pahang exco comprises eight Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen and two Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen taking into consideration the two blocs of political parties working together to form the state government after no party obtained a simple majority of 22 seats in GE15 to form the state government.

In GE15, BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) each won 17 seats while PH won eight seats.

Wan Rosdy also said that the first Pahang State Assembly meeting after the GE15 will take place on Dec 29, which will among other things, involve the election of the state assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker. - Bernama